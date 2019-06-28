Transcript for Trump to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election'

Now to Japan any surprising moment on day one of the G-20 summit president John face to face with Vladimir who in jokingly asked the Russian president not to meddle in the 20/20 election. It comes as world leaders discussed a range of hot button issues from terrace to Iran's nuclear program. ABC's Karen Travers has the latest from Osaka Karen good morning. Good morning deafening cannon president drum had that requests for Russian president Vladimir Putin but he delivered it with a smile and earlier today once again he showed he is paying very close attention. To that democratic primary campaign. I wasn't a stern warning. But haunted by a question from a reporter. Trump delivered a message to Russian president Vladimir Putin's. It was the first meeting between president from president Putin's since the release of similar report which di tale how Russia interfered in the 2016. Election protection. Mr. trump emphasizing his strong relationship with the Russian leader even referring to him simply as Vladimir. Yeah. Studies and thirty they get. With election interference addressed in front of the cameras to presidents were set to discuss behind closed doors oh run Syria and Venezuela. Global hot spots for the US and Russia are on opposite sides. The jeetz when he is an economic summit but security issues and remarks. All in Iran president Tran says he's in no rush to engage in diplomatic talks the president pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement but says he now wants to negotiate another deal. Iran has so far rebuffed his outreach day. In the end helpless you know what happened or that's great and it doesn't. You'll be hearing about it. The stakes are Heinz during Osaka but in between meetings with the president. Had his night literally on the democratic debate in Miami. I just. Healthier. Maximum health care was given to. A 100% of the legal immigrants coming into our custody. And tomorrow president trump sits down with China's president she'd to see if they can negotiate a trade DL. The best case scenario here in Osaka may be that they agree to another truce. Both sides agreeing to not move forward on threats of new tariffs Stephanie and sees Karen Travers traveling with the president in Osaka thank you so much.

