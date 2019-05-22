Transcript for Trump responds angrily to Pelosi claim he's 'engaged in a cover-up'

I just saw that Nancy Pelosi just before a meeting made a statement that we believe that the president of the United States. Is engaged in a cover up. Well it turns Adam the most for and I think most of you would agree to this I'm the most transparent. President probably in the history of this country. We have given. On a witch hunt or a hoax the whole thing where the rush was a hoax. As it relates to the top administration and myself it was a total. Horrible thing. That happened to our country. We've had a house investigation. We have senate investigations. We have investigations. Like nobody is ever had before it is not that we did nothing wrong. They would've loved to have said we. Colluded they would have loved it these people were out. Yes. There was no collision. There was no obstruction. We've been doing this it's had been president and actually. The crime was committed or the other side we'll see how that all turns out. I hope it turns out well but. To what to my way of thinking and I know a lot of you agree with me. The crime was committed on the other side this whole thing was a take down. Attempt. At the president of the United States. If some day a Democrat becomes. President and you have a Republican House they can impeach him for any reason or her. Any reason. We can't allow that to happen won't orders ahead. Because this meeting was set up. A number of days ago at 11 o'clock. All of a sudden your last night they have a meeting right before this meeting. To talk about the highway. I way. Can you imagine. I don't speak to Russians about campaigns. When I went to Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania don't say oh let's call Russia may be that is a hoax. The greatest hoax. In history.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.