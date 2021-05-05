-
Now Playing: India COVID scare disrupts G7 meetings
-
Now Playing: GOP House leader caught on hot mic blasting Cheney
-
Now Playing: Biden Administration shifts vaccination focus
-
Now Playing: Puzzling Biden-Carter photo explained
-
Now Playing: Reeling from year of constant unrest, Portland mayor hopes to crack down on Antifa
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner releases 1st campaign ad in California governor’s race
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 4, 2021
-
Now Playing: GOP members challenge Rep. Liz Cheney
-
Now Playing: Biden wants 160 million vaccinations by July 4
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Educators reflect on Teacher Appreciation Day
-
Now Playing: RNC spokesperson will not acknowledge Biden legitimately won 2020 election
-
Now Playing: President Biden sets goal to vaccinate 70% of Americans by Fourth of July
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden sets new goal for vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Rep. Norton hopeful about DC statehood
-
Now Playing: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces 2-week pause in reopening plan
-
Now Playing: President Biden gives update on vaccines
-
Now Playing: Sen. Elizabeth Warren on how 2020 primary loss inspired book ‘Persist’
-
Now Playing: Merrick Garland testifies before House on Biden's DOJ budget request
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Severe weather alert as storms tear across US