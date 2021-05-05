Transcript for Trump responds after Facebook ban extended pending additional review

This morning and outside oversight board. Funded by FaceBook upholding the social media giants original decision after. After the January 6 insurrection to restrict been president trumps access to both FaceBook in ins to grant but the board also saying it was not appropriate for FaceBook to impose the indeterminate and standard list penalty up indefinite suspension. FaceBook must review the matter within six months'. But polling suggests that even without social media trucks false message of a stolen election still resonates with many Republican voters. Presenting a problem for any elected Republicans it would speak out against him. Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney the third highest ranking Republican has been one of the few to do so. Repeatedly. The former president. Is using the same language that he knows provoked violence on January 6. Yesterday her office issuing a statement about the increasing threats to her position. This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the twice when he election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6. I have heard from members. Concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chaired. The statement coming after GOP house leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox News but before this hot Mike moment. Obtained by the daily caller prior to the interview became public she's got real problems. I've had a you know I have lost confidence. And today ABC news reports that both former president trump in Steve's release the second most powerful house Republican are throwing their support behind a least a phonics. A new York Republican to replace Cheney at that house conference cheer. And we haven't heard the indebtedness that Cheney spokesperson saying the congressman we'll have more to say about this in the coming days and that. This moment is about much more than a howls leadership fight. Alex per share a ABC news Washington.

