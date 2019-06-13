Trump reveals patriotic new look for Air Force One

The president gave ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos an exclusive look at the reimagined planes.
0:42 | 06/13/19

Video Transcript
Is in new. Air Force One and in doing that for other presidents not for me we had different jurists here these rural slightly different. It's the frame still some 47 basis inventories. But you know it's a much bigger plane. Oh bigger wingspan days. So much bigger wingspan we ended things ending at one point six billion of the prevalence and I was there potter. Upon in the movie Air Force One. Things the flies out of the back seat but yeah if I can tell you there is a couple of but there are helpers because I don't it was a I don't know whether it is if you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

