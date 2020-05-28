Transcript for Trump signs executive order targeting social media

Today to defend free speech broke one of the greatest dangers. In his face it Americans frankly you know what's going on as well as anybody. Good small hand social media monopolies controls vast portion of all public and private communications. And in the United States and we know what they are we don't have an emblem would immediately. Listing we're going to immediately. Signed copy of what it would be signing a couple of minutes and you'll see exactly what we're doing. They would. Had unchecked power to censor restrict and (%expletive) hide all their. Virtually any form of communication between private citizens or large public audiences. There's no precedent in American history force a smaller number of corporations to control so large each sphere of human interaction. And that includes individual people controlling. Vast amounts of territory and we can't allow that to happen especially when they go about. Doing what they're doing because in doing things incorrectly. Points of view and if we go by that it's actually amazing that it was a success. In 2016 but we can't let this continue happens very very unfair. And you look at this statistics you look at what is going on and chemical and would very much agree with that. Including Democrats by the way so what if Democrats are saying this about time something is done so let's do they keep that. Decision after they hear that we knew would them. The choices that quarter makes when he chooses to suppress edit black list shadow man. Our editorial decisions pure and simple their editorial decisions. And those moments where ceases to be neutral public platform and become an editor with a viewpoint. And I think we can say that about others also what you're looking at Google would you look at it FaceBook and perhaps others. Won the religious example is when they try to silence views. They disagree we're by selectively applying a fact check fact check. FH TT fact check. What they used to fact check in what he's doing or even promote is nothing more than a political. Activism group or political activism. And take appropriate you look at what's happening look at where they're going where they're coming from. I think you'll see themselves censorship and bias as a threat to freedom itself. Imagine if your phone companies silence or edit your conversations social media companies are vastly. More power more outraged than any phone company and United States more protection. You're newspapers. By far. More reach than men lot of your traditional forms of communication. Therefore today after signing an executive order to protect and uphold the free speech rights the American people. Currently social media giants like Twitter receive an unprecedented liabilities yield based on the theory that there a neutral platform which not. Not an editor with a viewpoint. My executive order calls for new regulations. Under section 230 in the communications. Decency act. To American that social media companies that engage in censoring or any political contact will not be able to keep their liability shield as they field. They have a shield they can do what they want they have he'll that I can have that shield. My executive order further instructs the Federal Trade Commission FTC to prohibit. Social media company's obligation and any deceptive acts or practices. Affecting commerce. This authority resides in section five of the Federal Trade Commission act. I think you know it pretty well also you know very well I was thinking quite well right. Occasionally have directing the attorney general. To work cooperative witness he's going to be working very much and very closely in cooperation with the states to enforce there own cause against. Such a separate business practices the states have. Reuters powerful authority to regulate in this arena and every doing it also and we encourage them do it. It is exactly as we've been seeing. It's what they're doing news. Tantamount to monopoly who can say it's tantamount to taking over the airwaves. Can't and analysts were not gonna have a democracy when I have. Anything New England public. Finally after directing my administration to develop policies and procedures to ensure taxpayer dollars. Are not going any social media company that repress free speech government spends. Billions of dollars. On. Giving him money. They are rich enough. So we'll be doing not a that are very little. As president I'm not allowed the American people believe these giant corporations many people of water does to be done by residents. For a long time. And now we're doing it and impugned them you can do in the lawsuit animals issue we're going to be good for legislation in addition to us. And the legislation will start immediately and that wrinkled like Democrats. That want to do this and so I think you could possibly have a bipartisan situation. But. We're fed up would it and it's unfair and it's been very unfair. And we'll see what happens.

