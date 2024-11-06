Harris concedes presidential election, but not 'the fight that fueled this campaign'

Speaking at her alma mater, Howard University, the vice president on Wednesday said her heart is "full of resolve" after losing the presidential election to former President Donald Trump.

November 6, 2024

