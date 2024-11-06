Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 storm

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, where heavy rain, winds and tornadoes are possible Wednesday and Thursday. It isn't expected to post a major threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

November 6, 2024

