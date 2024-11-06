Plane crashes into car in Arizona, killing 5

The jet aborted takeoff at an airport in Mesa Tuesday, crashing through an airport fence. Four people on the plane died, with one surviving, officials said. The car's driver was also killed.

November 6, 2024

