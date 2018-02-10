Transcript for Trump speaks out on Kavanaugh amid FBI questions

I think he was. Fighting vehicle that will make it very tough charges against him had I thought he did very well I really did I thought it did very well. He's fighting very hard for its reputation for its family. I thought what happened was really. It was stuffed up. I've been watching this stuff for a long time I've ever seen anything like going on with respect to judge Gavin there's a high quality person. This is a number one that dobbyn collect. He's never gotten through anything like this I think it could very well that I wanted to see what happens with the FBI that coming back was reports they'll be back. They'll be back very. I dug it about a second dot. I mean at Lindsay is an idea that he's a friend of mine at least for the last six months. Let me just read in my. Adding that really. A great thing and a great service right got treatment program but I I have to say that. I really think that judge capital it's going to be. Positively. But what about the see what the FBI says that got back with the well it's that nothing. You could BA. An exemplary person bid 35 years old that somebody come they say at this that. And they gave me witnesses and they it would is that this boy. Do not corroborate. Like it was today at the very scary. Situation wait you're guilty until proven innocent by all lied my whole life I've. And it did they'll open. What you're guilty until proven and it said that is a very very typical stance. I think it's very scary time for young men and what it be. It's something that you may. Very very very. What's happening here as much like that that even the appointment this report. It really. You can be somebody that was. Somebody that accused view something. Doesn't necessarily have to be a woman as everybody what somebody but it did you have something. I'd be automatically. Whether well you are truly guilty until proven that this that's one of the very very bad things are expected life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.