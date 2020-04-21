Trump wishes Kim Jong Un well

When asked about the North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s health, President Donald Trump said that “there are reports that came out, and we don’t know.”
04/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump wishes Kim Jong Un well
Well these are reports it came out and we don't know we don't know if had a very good relationship with them I wouldn't. Yeah I can only say this I wish him well because. If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say that the news as saying you know be a it's very serious condition as you know but I wish him well. That we've had a good relationship I sit and have sent many times if somebody elsewhere in this position we would have been right now at war with North Korea. And we've got a war and we're nowhere close to war with North Korea is so. I just have to stay two Kim Byung moon I wish him very new good luck good luck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

