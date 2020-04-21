Transcript for Trump wishes Kim Jong Un well

Well these are reports it came out and we don't know we don't know if had a very good relationship with them I wouldn't. Yeah I can only say this I wish him well because. If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say that the news as saying you know be a it's very serious condition as you know but I wish him well. That we've had a good relationship I sit and have sent many times if somebody elsewhere in this position we would have been right now at war with North Korea. And we've got a war and we're nowhere close to war with North Korea is so. I just have to stay two Kim Byung moon I wish him very new good luck good luck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.