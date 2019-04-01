Trumps says he's considering declaring a national emergency to secure wall funding

More
The president acknowledged on Friday during a press conference that he would consider granting himself national emergency powers to help get the wall built "for the security of our country."
0:42 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trumps says he's considering declaring a national emergency to secure wall funding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60166073,"title":"Trumps says he's considering declaring a national emergency to secure wall funding","duration":"0:42","description":"The president acknowledged on Friday during a press conference that he would consider granting himself national emergency powers to help get the wall built \"for the security of our country.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trumps-declaring-national-emergency-secure-wall-funding-60166073","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.