Transcript for Trump's new immigration policy rule change allows for longer-term detainment

And Andrew Sally joins me now Andy thanks so much prefer common name we just heard the president. Say that this new policy is actually gonna keep families together keep children with their parents. Even though it will be longer perhaps than twenty days what's your reaction to the new policy shift here. I mean it you know there there are trying to fix a problem by fixing half of it and and that doesn't actually worked very well. So in what they've done is they have and tried to integrated system for the keep families including children. I'm with their parents in detention for a long period of time there are actually bids to do that so it's unclear how does it work in practice. But more importantly they haven't fixed the asylum system in the asylum system right now is taking. Two to three years for people to go through it so it's unclear. How long their claim to hold people what the thinking is behind this. Singers and I miss our date you your Seneca potentially by changing this rule lifting this cap. Potentially be playing to hold families and children in detention. For up to two years. You know it's unclear I mean it really is unclear what their plan to of this that seems unworkable it seems untenable. And I'm certainly create something of a backlash so it's it's unclear if they have. Another way if they're gonna try and fix the asylum system at some point but they haven't ruled that out. I'm as part of this initiative so it's it's unclear. And you've studied this and this policy for so many years your organization migration policy institute's been out front. On this. Or what impact is this gonna have do you think it ought. And rub our changing these rules that for trump administration will have the deterrent effect that they they claim here. I don't think so because they'll sort of the bed space to do it I mean that the right now they just don't have enough detention beds. Com enough for you in facilities that can hold families. This is not to say that that floor race though the ruler trying to change isn't a problem I mean it there are good reasons why you might want to think. But holding him Wii is longer but you have to have an in game here you have to know. How they're going to move through the legal system and expedited way so this doesn't turn into some form of indefinite war or long term. Detention arm and I I don't see the other elements of this out there yet perhaps they they're working on them but we haven't seen. Right we know you'll be keeping an eye and it Andrew Sally president of the Migration Policy Institute thanks so much for coming in sir.

