Turning Point USA founder opens for 2020 RNC

More
Charlie Kirk, founder of the largest American conservative youth activist organization, Turning Point USA, makes the first speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
4:11 | 08/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Turning Point USA founder opens for 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:11","description":"Charlie Kirk, founder of the largest American conservative youth activist organization, Turning Point USA, makes the first speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72582418","title":"Turning Point USA founder opens for 2020 RNC ","url":"/Politics/video/turning-point-usa-founder-opens-2020-rnc-72582418"}