Transcript for Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman escorted out of White House: Lawyer

The attorney for a key witness in the impeachment of president trump says the White House has fired what turned up lieutenant colonel Alexander didn't infamous post. Before departing the White House this morning president from did not deny reports of the White House plan to dismiss the lieutenant colonel from the National Security Council. The decorated Iraq War veteran testified that he was surprised to hear president trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate a political opponent. Alan yeah. An out of your White House you want Alexander. Well I'm not happy with they got supposedly happy about not. They'll make that decision. According to reports he was escorted out of his office and been and will be informed at any time that he's being reassigned possibly to a position at the Defense Department.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.