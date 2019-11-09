Transcript for Uninsured Americans up 2 million: Census Bureau

The economy may be strong but war more people don't have health insurance the Census Bureau reports that proportion of Americans without coverage. Went up and 28 team for the first time in a decade when the Affordable Care Act or obamacare kicked and the agency says the increase appears to be the result of a declining coverage under public health programs. Congresswoman out D'Andrea cause your Cortez is calling for action on student loan debt while paying down her own. New York Democrat said she made a payment during a house committee hearing on student debt. The committee have been discussing ways to address the nation's estimated one point five trillion dollars in student debt 68 members of congress reportedly. Have their own student loans act.

