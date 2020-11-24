Transcript for US Ambassador to the UN nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks

This president a lot. Madam vice president elect. I'm humbled and honored by the trust that you play Sydney. To become a member of your cabinet. As ambassador. To the United Nations. In the years that I've worked in government. I'm always struck. I have only in America. Would we be where we are today. Where life can be hard inch parole. But there's hope in the struggle. There is promised in our dreams. Where he learned to believe in yourself. And that anything is possible. Like both of view I learned from my family. Mr. President I lacked thank you for those generous words that she said about me my parents. Had very little back in Louisiana where I grew out but they gave me and my siblings everything they had. And I know how proud they would be a big stake. And this stage I'm also missing my mentor. Ambassador Ed Perkins who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations. Under president George H. W. Bush and President Clinton. And who was also from Louisiana. He told me constantly. Lend don't under sell yourself. And he would always do everything possible to lift me up. He passed away last week but I know he's here with us today. And on this day and thinking about the American people. My fellow career diplomats in public servants around the world. I want to say to you America is back. Multilateralism. Is back. Diplomacy. Is back. Mr. President elect. I've often heard you say how all politics is personal. And that's how you build relationships of trust and rich disagreements. And find common ground. And in my 35 years in the foreign service across four continents. Athletic cajun stand on. I called it. Gunboat diplomacy. Where rabbits posted around the Worrell I'd invite people at different backgrounds and beliefs to help me make a ruined chop onions for the holy trinity. And and make. Homemade gumbo. It was my way up breaking down Darius connecting with people. And starting to see each other on a human level a bit of lay and yeah is what we say in Louisiana. That's the charge in front of best today. The challenges we face. A global pandemic. The global economy. The global climate change crisis mass migration an extreme poverty social justice. Our unrelenting. And interconnected. But they're not unresolved level if America is leading the way. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.