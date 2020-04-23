Transcript for US blames China for delayed virus response, but pulls funding from WHO

Well good morning everyone. We strongly believe that the Chinese Communist Party did not report the outbreak of the new corona virus and the timely fashion to the World Health Organization. Article six of the IA charts which was part of this reform further mandates that the state party. Who include. China. Shall continue to communicate to Debbie accurate timely Acker insufficiently detailed public health information that if there's an ongoing obligation. Even after the CCP did notify the WHO of the corona virus outbreak China didn't share all of the information that hat. Instead it covered up how dangerous the diseases it didn't reports sustained human to human. Transmission for a month until it was in every province inside of China that censor those who tried to warn the world. It ordered a halt to testing of new samples and it destroyed existing examples. And what was the response and then at the broader question on China by may. Want to highlight two ways in which the Chinese Communist Party is exploding the world's focus on cove in nineteen crisis. By continuing its provocative behavior. First we commented. On what's taking place in Hong Kong. We're amidst. Increased efforts by Beijing to road autonomy law enforcement authorities have arrested pro democracy activists. Including 81 year old Martin Lee. We've always said that China has an obligation to live up to its promises its obligation. So speaking about the virus Ehrlich to live up to the rules that it put in place and it's signed off on would ask them to continue to do that here. You've also seen that that a Chinese Communist Party is. Exerting military pressure on Taiwan and sourcing its neighbors in the south China C even going so far it's too. Have. So forced to seek a Vietnamese fishing vessel the United States strongly opposes China's bull and we hope other nations will hold them to account to. China. There are millions PP. Items stock in China. Good news is we have seen China provide. Those resources sometimes they're from US companies that are there in China I'm but we've had success the vice president and his team talked about the air bridge. This deliver products to the American people from China. We appreciate that we are counting on China continued to live up to its contractual obligations and international obligations. To provide that. Assistance to us and to sell us those goods often these are commercial transactions. In a way consistent way of all of the international trade rules. Your assessment of China's handling all these dangers. I'm not gonna comment on that went up what I will say is its. Always easier to know the answer to your question about whether these labs are in compliance. Not only with the regulars but if they're handling this material in a way that is adequate safe and secure. If the world can have access to those places if they will share that information openly and transparently. And in spite of president said this week tried to get in to take a look at what was going on early on in us to come in alongside the World Health Organization early on would have been back in. January if I remember correctly. We still do not have a sample the virus nor has the world had access. To the facilities or other locations where this virus may have a reduced rejuvenated. Insider who on. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.