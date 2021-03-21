-
Now Playing: Sec.of State Anthony Blinken urges China to play a role in denuclearizing North Korea
-
Now Playing: Top US officials underline importance of alliance with South Korea
-
Now Playing: Calls for Gov. Cuomo’s impeachment
-
Now Playing: '(Biden's) got a big microphone, he needs to use it' on migration: Gov. Doug Ducey
-
Now Playing: President Biden faces increasing pressure from border crisis
-
Now Playing: Migrant surge at the border
-
Now Playing: 'I strongly believe (Atlanta shootings were) a hate crime': Rep. Judy Chu
-
Now Playing: '(Biden) created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border': Rep. Michael McCaul
-
Now Playing: 'The border is closed, the border is secure': Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
-
Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo faces mounting allegations
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, March 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: 2 former aides of Cuomo speak out on his behavior
-
Now Playing: Thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing into the US
-
Now Playing: House passes the Violence Against Women’s Act
-
Now Playing: Biden, Harris visit Atlanta to speak with Asian American leaders in wake of violence
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the US border
-
Now Playing: Arkansas governor addresses vaccine hesitancy, mask mandate
-
Now Playing: 3-feet distance needed in classrooms, new CDC guidance say