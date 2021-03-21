US defense chief makes surprise Afghanistan visit

More
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan as the U.S. nears a May 1 deadline to withdraw American troops from the country.
0:58 | 03/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US defense chief makes surprise Afghanistan visit
They had. Process of reviewing. Condition today have been met or not net. Is is ongoing and should. Seen with our efforts and door. So I'd you know I want your comment on medal comment on but what I will say use it's obvious that the level foreign. Or made pretty hard in the country we really like to see the files come down awoke to continue to participate. In a very meaningful way in a review that's ongoing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan as the U.S. nears a May 1 deadline to withdraw American troops from the country. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76591337","title":"US defense chief makes surprise Afghanistan visit","url":"/Politics/video/us-defense-chief-makes-surprise-afghanistan-visit-76591337"}