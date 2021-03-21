Transcript for US defense chief makes surprise Afghanistan visit

They had. Process of reviewing. Condition today have been met or not net. Is is ongoing and should. Seen with our efforts and door. So I'd you know I want your comment on medal comment on but what I will say use it's obvious that the level foreign. Or made pretty hard in the country we really like to see the files come down awoke to continue to participate. In a very meaningful way in a review that's ongoing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.