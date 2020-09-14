Transcript for US is facing ‘4 historic crises all at the same time’: Biden

No as a nation. We face one of the most difficult moments in our history in my view. For a start crises all at the same time. The worst pandemic. You know hundred years. That's RD killed nearly 200000. People in county. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. As cost ten submit as an American jobs. And counting. Emboldened white supremacy aren't seeing cents a sixties and our marketing. And race that's long overdue. And reliable acceleration. Of the punish or reality. Of climate change. On our planet. And our people. On the lives and livelihoods. Which I'd like to talk about. Now. John by continued as I suspect all of you do is pray for everyone in California art in Washington. And across the west Aziz devastating wildfires rage on. Just as we hold them in our hearts those who have faced a hurricanes. Tropical storms off our coast of Florida North Carolina. Or like parts of New Orleans. That in fact I've just been issued emergency evacuation order for air carriers Sally. Floods and droughts across the midwest. The fury of climate change everywhere. All this year and right now. We step of our families. Who have lost everything the firefighters. The first responders. Risking everything to save others. And the millions of Americans. Caught between relocating Garnet pandemic. Are staying put as ashes and smoke pollute the air they breed. This think about that. Much as worried about raging fires. There worried about the air they agree about the damage so long. Parents RD worried about Covert 9800 children whether it doors and now they're worried about asthma attacks. The kids are outside. Over the passed two years. The damage from wildfires. Has reached nearly fifty. Billion dollars. In California alone fifty billion. This year alone nearly five million acres at burned across ten states. Warrant rates in the entire state of Connecticut. And it's on September. California's wildfire season typically rides through October. Fires are blaze are brightly. Smoke Richie so far. NASA satellites can see why men miles away its base. The cost initiatives damage. Will it get me astronomically high. But thank event. On the view underground. In the smoldering ashes. Love was lost. Along with the photos to keepsakes all the memories. Spouses and kids trade each night for their firefighter husband father wife. And mother. Will they come home. And tired communities to story. We have to act as a nation. It shouldn't be so bad. Memories of America's that is this year out of Orange sky. Left ASCII. Is doomsday here. And I know. This via lead of dread and anxiety extends well beyond the fires. We've seen record Turkey season. Cost it billions of dollars as well last month RK Lar intensified. At a bare record right. Just to force landfall along we Z and a Gulf Coast. It's a troubling marker. Not for just the increased frequency of hurricanes. More powerful. And destructive storms. Causing record damage after record damage to people's homes lives and livelihoods. Before intensified hit the Gulf Coast. Are ravaged Puerto Rico. Where three years ago RK Maria. Our fellow Americans there are still recovering. From its damage and devastation. Think about that reality. Our fellow Americans are still putting things back together from the last big storm. As they face the next one. Wall secede historic flooding in midwest. Often count pounding. The damaged delivered. By last year's floods. A cost billions of dollars in damage. Pretty travel through the midwest me and I bust or you saw.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.