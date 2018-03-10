The US military's close call with China

More
A Chinese warship sailed 135 feet from the bow of the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Decatur on Sunday.
0:24 | 10/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The US military's close call with China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58252039,"title":"The US military's close call with China","duration":"0:24","description":"A Chinese warship sailed 135 feet from the bow of the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Decatur on Sunday.","url":"/Politics/video/us-militarys-close-call-china-58252039","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.