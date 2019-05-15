Transcript for U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on possible deployment of troops to the Middle East

Are we just heard from Louis Martinez a little bit about the threat picture right now coming from Iran. Have you been briefed at all on that intelligence and do you buy that threat the administration is playing out. There hasn't been a comprehensive presentation of the intelligence that the administration. Keep citing this is something that's necessary for us. In congress to see. What we have heard so far has been shallow and superficial. At best what we're seeing instead are actions coming from president trump and his administration. Who led by John Bolton. That are dangerously escalating us closer and closer towards a devastating war with the Iran. Gee do you think they are exaggerating. The threat do you think as someone who served in Iraq you know well the lead up to the Iraq War do you see parallels here is this. Something that are we three me do you okay. Did this and this is the problem unites. On both the foreign affairs and the armed services committees. And went through this same thing in Iraq go a war that. Was championed by eight people like John Bolton who lied to us in the American people saying. You know Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction he's gonna give them to al-Qaeda. But evidence that turned out to be false. But that led us to a devastating war in Iraq that took over. 4000 American service members lives injuring many more. Killing and injuring at countless Iraqis. And strengthening terrorist groups like ices and al-Qaeda. The reality of what we're seeing here is it appears John Bolton is using that same play book once again. To lead our country into war with Iran a war that. The American people need to understand would be far more costly. And devastating than anything that we saw. In the war any rocks costly on American lives. Costly in terms of taxpayer dollars that would pay for this war. Costing the lives of the Iranian people and and those in the region. Who would be. Dealing with the consequences. Of this war what to speak of and exacerbated refugee crisis that we see across Europe. That the press. It says he'd be open congress from an open to talking to Iran and sitting down with and to try to defuse this it. Would you be open to something like that if your president. Absolutely. The only way to prevent. War is to have these direct negotiations to have these meetings. Whether they be with friends or adversaries or potential adversaries. It is in the best interest of the American people. Our national security. And in the interest of peace to be able to have these engagements. Seeing war ultimately as. The very very last resort we are nowhere. Near that and to my knowledge there hasn't been any of these kinds of direct negotiations. Between this administration and the Iran there on in government. Foreign policy as you know hasn't been a big topic yet on the campaign trail that could change now that Joseph Biden of course has gotten to the race is as you know as one of the front runners. And foreign policies his strong suit I know your eager to have a debate on this subject. What distinguishes your foreign policy from his tell our younger audience what what would be your calling card. You know like I said as a soldier. I understand the importance of our national security and the huge responsibility that a president has to serve as commander in chief. I've also seen an experience the cost of war firsthand. And I'm committed as commander in chief. To end at these wasteful regime change war as the likes of which we have seen in Iraq. And Libya and Syria and which we are seeing this administration trying to pushing carry out in countries like Venezuela. And Iran I would end those wasteful regime change wars. Works and this new Cold War and nuclear arms race. And take the trillions of dollars that we have wasted on these wars in programs and that will continue to waste unless we make this policy change. And invest those limited resource is. The hack into serving the needs of the American people things like health care. Education infrastructure protecting our environment affordable housing the needs that the American people have are great. I would change our foreign policy to make it so that it is one that keeps the American people safe. And that truly serves the interests of the American people. Finally broke quickly before let you go congresswoman we've got to ask your question that a lot of the male candidates. I have been asked so far this this campaign you know Joseph Biden even in today asked if he would commit to having a woman. On his ticket. It seems to be the question of the week what do you think about having to women. On the democratic presidential ticket point one. I think that be just fine I think most most people in this country the voters of this country. Are most interested in looking at who is the best qualified to serve them. As president and commander in chief that's why I'm running for president and why I'm offering to serve them and that way. Tulsa Gabbert congresswoman of Hawaii four time congress arm and also democratic. I candidate for president of the United States and Tony Tony congressman thank you so much for journalists and ABC news life. Thank you.

