Vacant House Speaker role fuels GOP infighting

A battle inside the Capitol is giving off signs indicating the vacant Speaker of the House post could lead to a government shutdown. Rep. Gregory Meeks(D-NY) gives his insight on the combatants.

October 5, 2023

