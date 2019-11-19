Transcript for Vindman corrects Nunes: ‘Ranking member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please’

Mr. bin men do you testified here deposition that she did not know the whistle blower. Remember tsao lieutenant colonel Berman please lit lieutenant colonel Lemmon you testified. In the deposition that you did not know. Look who the whistle blower was. But I do not know. Who the whistle blowers that is how is it possible for you to name these people and then. Out the whistle blower. Heard the advice of my counsel I wrote I've been advised not Tenser quite a specific questions about members of the intelligence community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.