-
Now Playing: LGBTQ+ issues playing out in 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Transgender violence in the US
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast 6 days out
-
Now Playing: ‘Broad City’ comedian wants millennials and Gen Z to vote
-
Now Playing: How Virginia is dealing with record early voting turnout
-
Now Playing: Rahm Emanuel says GOP will regret Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS confirmation
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign investigating cyberattack on website
-
Now Playing: Trump defaulted on $287M in bank loans, new report shows
-
Now Playing: The states to watch as Trump, Biden continue final campaign stretch
-
Now Playing: Tamika Hamilton could become the only Black Christian Republican woman in Congress
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 becomes top issue for Latino voters after decimating their communities
-
Now Playing: George Lopez joins forces with Latino organizations to get out the vote
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, October 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: America’s Future: The Power of the Latino Vote
-
Now Playing: How Latinos' economic impact can influence the election
-
Now Playing: The future of DACA
-
Now Playing: Where are the children? One family’s experience at the US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Mississippi Senate candidate talks future of Black Americans in the government