Transcript for WH claims Trump's attacks on Omarosa have 'nothing to do with race'

Certainly we've heard from the president it's what are on Amoroso. Describing her as ready is that crime low life dog. Is this any way for president talk about any American little somebody that he hired and leave the highest. Ranking African American woman. Certain White House. I think the president certainly voicing his frustration. With the fact that this person has shown complete lack of integrity. Particularly by the actions following her time here at the White House. Iverson's friend isn't obviously the president wanted to give her a chance and he. Make clear when general Kelley came on and he. Voiced concerns. That this individual what didn't have the best interest of the White House and the president and the country at heart. The president said do what you kin to get along if you can't. A given full authority to carry out the decision to let her go that this has. Absolutely nothing to do with race and everything to do. With the president calling out someone's lack of integrity. The idea that you would only point a few of the things that the president has said negative. About people that are minorities there the fact is the president's an equal opportunity. And person that calls things like he sees it he always fight spar with Barney certainly doesn't hold back on doing that across the board. Not gonna get in two the back and forth on who has signed in the day here at the White House I can tell you that it's common. In a lot of places for employees to sign in DA's including in government particularly anyone with a security clearance you. In the guarantee the American people you'll never hear Donald shot. But her feet and work. And he. I can't guarantee. Anything that I can tell you that the president address this question directly I can tell you that I've never heard it. I can also tell you that. Yes myself or are the people that are in this building serving this country every single day doing our very best to help people. All across this country and make it better if at any point we felt. That the president was to some of his critics claim him to be. We certainly wouldn't be here this is a president who is fighting for all Americans who is putting policies in place that hell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.