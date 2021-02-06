Transcript for What’s next for voting rights amid battle over Texas election bill

A battle over voting rights in Texas isn't over yet. Late Sunday night democratic legislators won a small budget temporary victory blocking Republicans sweeping elections bill by walking out. Ahead of the vote in the final hours of the legislative session. But the Republican governor there Greg Abbott is determined. He's is the bill would be added to a special session. Of the legislature so the fight continues this measure. Includes a ban on drive through voting new restrictions on mail in ballots changes to early voting hours and it lowers the threshold for challenging. Election results it's it's a major change in taxes election law and joining us now to discuss this mean Mars Yoni. President of the Texas civil rights project many thanks for being with us. A so. You we're just talking and kind of a sleepless weekend for you buy that at the end a small victory for those who don't think this is the right way for Texas to go what happens now. Well Harris Shaughnessy. Is a pretty massive victory. I mean there's a lot of courage that the house Democrats eighteen months or so what it costs or hurt a quorum right before midnight. But this was the culmination of months and months of on the ground organizing and we have heard it. Everybody from business executives to see leaders to members' use of our rights community is speaking out against this snow line and frankly. The more that the public hears about it built a state like and so. I'm in this chill in the bill that regular session the governor is easy to. Call a special session we don't know we noticed a piece but I'm also pretty confident that we move the volatility again whatever it is rob asked. Well it does seem isn't as if the fight continues and it is going in your way a little bit if if reports are to be believed that at least one provision. Has already changed from there was a provision. There would have pushed voting back to 1 PM Sunday or early voting on Sundays that that a lot of people say would have jeopardized. That tradition in so many black terms in the soles to the polls voter turnout pushed. Synaptics Robbins I guess they're saying that was the big month misunderstanding some kind of tight Paula things to claim. Should read 11 AM. The first it do you think if this is true the extra time is gonna lead to more changes people get educated about it as you say. Absolutely any NBC in the song Indian teams legislative sex. Now every time people start to really look at the and question and the provision similar language. Now Republicans. Are we treating and so one example is. And determines the huge. But this would also support a theory popular. City churches in particular. I'm in the Lion King also leading Republicans are saying that it was somehow its high cap. But if it was a tape though nobody told a senate begins the Texas senate booting. I'm an exit tradition over the weekend and we saw similar. Acts of police he doubts. Mean I was when you know civil rights groups and women's its Muni debt terms like the surety the ballot which was in an earlier perhaps. Arcane and directly to cities it Jim crap. And now language does or it was winning so I actually dealing Texas it. The more light is shined on this bill more people get into it we know them or the people again and we see the Republicans battling. It. Why the Republican so keen. On and on. Limiting voting hours on limiting mail in vote on that stuff. When there isn't well a lot of any evidence in Texas that their votes are insecure. Well senator first you're getting it right. And in fact to be Republican secretary Steen testified under. Beat twice on election in Texas this new insecurity or words and the way she was pushed out of office. Last week which she easy credit. And how much this is a Republican. Orrin. I know what we're seeing Texas is part of the national trend we've seen these similar Franken sign. That restriction along the east since Florida. We are intact. And they aren't directly related to being who I told the outlets where it's funny elects. I'm another piece of NASA's soundly scenic Texas for years are provisions. When there is targeting social supports Mike Smith is media more difficult for someone for a few English first language to get consistency. To vote. Net provisions are racists and your targeted at people of color and taxes sadly. It is. Didn't decisive actions we have seen. Who remember in this city where he deliberate attempt to keep. Certain communities from the. And president Biden is is Danbury aggressive recently on. Bring this to national attention of course there are these federal bills federal action. That might address some of the kinds of concerns that people in Texas have about the republicans' bill and about. The Republican Party move across the country. How do you think. That will go for slid listen president Biden did make that case in Tulsa. Yesterday. How do you think it will go. Being in Washington what would it do for people in Texas who are concerned. This national problem and it deserves a national solution and and now I'm listening to all of us should be behind that I mean in the 1960. Is. And we sought a groundswell. Of support for the right. This is another moment for our country our democracy is under deliberate attack I mean we've learned Frist says. Concern addition and we greet sentenced and Nate. It's 46 million dollars to me look like there is a grassroots effort to support. Restricting them. It did not treated this is all men Qiyue. And via instant political agendas. Former president trump. And people are lining and so we cannot stand misses an American people. Immediate need to do mean lawmakers. Passes east we're the people in particular. Which is now in the US. And the history of voting in this country is that it did take action it didn't take debated did take the kind of work that you're doing there to expand the franchise and security. For all Americans Mimi Marcy on any president of the Texas civil rights project. Thanks for being with us. Are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.