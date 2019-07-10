Transcript for Second whistleblower emerges

Good Monday morning everyone I'm with the terror and cover alternating tenants are off today we begin with president from facing a second whistle blower now who's coming for to corroborate the first complaint. That's at the center of the impeachment investigation. Overnight the president fired off a series of tweets taking aim at the Democrats conducting the investigation saying speaker Nancy Pelosi. And House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff are the ones who should be impeached. ABC ticking as they look for Tara joins us now with the new details from Washington good morning Anez. Good morning Trevor annals of apple president drug is still lashing out at house Democrats leading that impeachment inquiry. Calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and house intelligence chairman Adam shift to be impeached. This adds we're learning that second whistle blower has already met with the intelligence community is inspector general. Overnight Democrats applauding news of a second whistle blower coming forward we are. Heard. ABC news was the first to report that legal team representing the first whistle blower at the heart of that impeachment inquiry. Is now are presenting a second whistle blower. And intelligence official with firsthand information about the president's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden in his son. And that could spell trouble for trump. Who has repeatedly tried to discredit the first whistle blower for not having direct knowledge of his phone call with Ukraine's president. It got its information I guess second third at the White House is pushing back. It doesn't matter how many people decide to call themselves a whistle blowers about the same telephone call a call the president already made public the Press Secretary said. It doesn't change the fact that he has done nothing wrong Republicans now struggling to defend the president's latest calls for China not to get involved. The president of China to admit no they're not George come on why can't you answer yes or no do you think it's appropriate. I don't because I don't think that's what he did I don't think that's what he did so that it was right there on camera. But there is a small yet growing number of Republicans who are taking on trump. Senator Susan Collins calling child's request for China to get involved completely inappropriate. If she's still reluctant to weigh in on trans dealings with Ukraine. I don't want to preach it's the evidence plus. Not all of the evidence and say yeah. And this week is expected to be a busy one for the impeachment inquiry today the state department's George tent is expected to testify. How worked on policy in the Ukraine that secretary of state Mike Pompeo has tried to block him from testifying. Trevor and Elizabeth in his daily Qatar in Washington as thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.