Transcript for White House won't issue CDC reopening guidance

This morning millions of Americans slowly getting back to work trying to balance their health and livelihoods. Been exciting. Scary. It clean we just wouldn't know what to expect. The White House now deciding not to release additional guidelines meant to help states in businesses decide when and how to safely reopen. The decision comes after both the president and vice presidential governor is a draft of new guidelines was in the works. But that seventeen page step by step report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now shelved. After an arts task force official telling ABC news. Issuing overly specific instructions for how various types of businesses open would be overly prescriptive and brought for the various circumstances states Ari experiencing throughout the country. An expert from Johns Hopkins University testifying that no state has yet met the criteria set forth in the White House's earlier guidelines to reopen still 43 states will have lifted some restrictions by this weekend. The number of corona virus cases rising in at least nineteen of them. We earn a critical moment a fistfight without continued vigilance. We will again create the conditions that led to us being the worst affected country in the world. President trumpet meeting reopening the country could cost lives as possible there will be some because you won't be locked into an apartment or. Or a house whatever is. And we have to get our country back. Meanwhile at a White House event honoring nurses Wednesday concerns about shortages of personal protective equipment for health care workers were ready I I've been reading my night I asked her. A few weeks may not soupy he has been sporadic. That. It's been wrong hands it tramp contradicting. Claims sporadic you wouldn't sporadic work a lot of other. And new unemployment numbers released this morning show an additional 3.2 million people filed for unemployment last week. Bringing the total number of jobless claims in the last seven weeks to more than 33 million. In as a secretary ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.