White House responds to canceled Eagles visit

More
ABC News' politics team breaks down the headlines from the latest White House press briefing.
14:59 | 06/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House responds to canceled Eagles visit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55670432,"title":"White House responds to canceled Eagles visit","duration":"14:59","description":"ABC News' politics team breaks down the headlines from the latest White House press briefing.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-responds-canceled-eagles-visit-55670432","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.