-
Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson on national anthem protest, Kanye West's comments on slavery
-
Now Playing: NFL players on field must stand for anthem
-
Now Playing: White House responds to canceled Eagles visit
-
Now Playing: Trump attends 'Celebration of America' event after disinviting Eagles to White House
-
Now Playing: White House accuses Philadelphia Eagles of pulling a 'political stunt'
-
Now Playing: Trump's school safety commission won't look at the role of guns in schools
-
Now Playing: Newt Gingrich on the best and worst things Trump has done
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event
-
Now Playing: WH gives false statements on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs press on North Korea summit, Mueller memo
-
Now Playing: Senator gets police called on him during attempt to visit immigrant children's center
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has the 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Trump has power to pardon himself: Giuliani
-
Now Playing: Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Could Trump pardon himself?
-
Now Playing: More information has leaked from the 20-page memo written by Trump's legal team