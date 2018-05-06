Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson on national anthem protest, Kanye West's comments on slavery

Now Playing: NFL players on field must stand for anthem

Now Playing: White House responds to canceled Eagles visit

Now Playing: Trump attends 'Celebration of America' event after disinviting Eagles to White House

Now Playing: White House accuses Philadelphia Eagles of pulling a 'political stunt'

Now Playing: Trump's school safety commission won't look at the role of guns in schools

Now Playing: Newt Gingrich on the best and worst things Trump has done

Now Playing: Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event

Now Playing: WH gives false statements on Trump Tower meeting

Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs press on North Korea summit, Mueller memo

Now Playing: Senator gets police called on him during attempt to visit immigrant children's center

Now Playing: Trump says he has the 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple

Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

Now Playing: Trump has power to pardon himself: Giuliani

Now Playing: Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Could Trump pardon himself?