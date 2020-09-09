Transcript for White House says Trump did not mislead American people about coronavirus

Woodward interviews. Did president trying to intentionally mislead the American people about progress it. It has now hospitalized for nearly 200000. Act. Absolutely not I'm this president at a time when you're facing insurmountable. Challenges it's important to express confidence it's -- important to. Expressed calmly play down his playing down if that is expressing com. It's designed to see really the rest of the closing comments in what impact you excluded the last part. Six lead plea deal he got here in Atlanta. Please our thanks and I. And he makes clear that he doesn't want to see chaos. By the way as the second part of the quote which you failed three. On the president just days after having this discussed in with Bob Woodward said this from this podium on March 30 he said. I do want them to stay calm we're doing a great job if you look at the individual statements they're all true stay calm. I'm it will go away that it's important to stay coms this president. Does what leaders do. Good leaders it stay calm and resolute at a time when he faced insurmountable challenge that's with the president yeah the president lied to the American college about it. A threat posed by. The president has never likes the American public on Kobe and the president's been. Very the president was expressing common is actions reflect that. On January 6 the CDC issued a Wuhan travel noticed for any confirmed US cases among another a number of other action I'd refer you to. Doctor Faust she who said that this president has an impressive response I can't imagine under any circumstance that anyone could be doing anything more that is the record of this president. Do you square that president's words to what we're when he said. This is very delicate ones off the more deadly even. You're strenuous political dissident that we saw and then just two weeks after people would work that he says this is no clue this is what flew. Of course the officers quickly general question and it seems that he direct contradiction of what people. All the president was listening to his medical experts because you also had at the same time period doctor Faust she. Who said this on asking asked if the seasonal flu is a bigger concern he said this on February 17 so right now at the same time. People are worrying about going to a Chinese restaurant the thread is that we have in this country. We're having a pretty bad influenza season particularly dangerous for our children so use reflecting not points again. Days later and a briefing he said the statements I Nader this I want to keep the country Kong that is what leaders do and asked the president trumped up. Turn two costing crow rollers was like yeah. Kobe interview and he is asked about seasonal flu he city coping. Saying exactly what the president said and in fact the president's taking a more seriously because on the tape he noted. I got flu could be worse and he is taking action to address it on once again context matters that. If you're reported Kobe cases the CDC was implementing public health screenings house dams were preparing to file their first recent impeachment one reported case. CDC. When there's one reported case the CDC was activating an emergency operations center were up close he was releasing a statement criticizing McConnell over impeachment. And January 31 the president issued a travel ban. On China. One that the former vice president called Xena phobic that's when Democrats were doing well this president was acting and his actions reflect the seriousness with which he took over in nineteen.

