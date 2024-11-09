Women’s rights under a second Trump term

Mary Ellen Klas, a politics and policy columnist at Bloomberg, discusses the potential future of women’s rights during the second Trump term.

November 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live