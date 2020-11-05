Transcript for New York prepares to reopen businesses

We started a new chapter. Today in many ways. The city new phase if you will. May fifteenth it is the end of these statewide closure. And is the end of this week. And the question is now ownership more towards localities. And regions across the state. Two make sure there in a position to open and they will be working. In coordination with them but. It's an exciting new phase we're all anxious to get back to work. We want to do what's more what we're doing intelligently. But we want to do it. And that's what this week is going to be all about. In terms of where we are total hospitalizations were down again. That net changes down again. The net change in new divisions is down again the number of lives laws. Still to honor obviously in a 160 Warren but better than news bit. So we see Julia arrows are pointed in the right direction if you look at the number of New Coke did cases per day. Bart 488. That is just about where we started this horrific situation. Right so. May tenth where right about where we were in March 19. Before we went into the abyss. The culprit virus. And when you see the number of lives lost again were right about where we started. Before we really. Went into the though parts of this crisis and that's what it's been in a crisis. And a painful one. But we're coming out of the other side so in many ways. My point of view were on the other side of the mountain. We got hit with the virus so that incline. Of the number of cases grow wings of the number of deaths growing we finally. Hit a plot toe because we did what we needed to do when we change our behavior and we closed down and we. We turn the corner and started calm down the other side and that was that the Klein. And now the decline has gotten to a point where we are just about where we started. The journey so. To turn to reopening. Because we have. They did the worst. By what we've done. And now we can intelligently turn towards reopening in that may fifteenth that's this Friday. And local regions of. Well of course the state should start to prepare Ford and people as well. There are seven metrics if you well to get it down to a quantifiable. Situation. That each region has the look at first RB infection rate the number of us realizations of fourteen day decline. In hospitalizations. Or under fifteen to hospitalizations. That means of controlling the hospitalizations. New hospitalizations. Under two per 100000. So you know that. The virus again is under control. There in them before. Let's learn from the past we had a true. Public health emergency. We were in danger of overwhelming our hospital capacity. Let's make sure we have. 30%. Buffer. In a number of available hospital beds. In case that virus takes off again and you you want to make sure we have a hospital bed so. Hospitals up to 70% but 30% available hospital beds 30% available icu beds. Many of the people come in with his virus need an icu bed we want to make sure we have the icu beds. If if we need them god forbid. And then. Testing capacity so we know what the virus spread is do you don't know what the virus is doing unless you were tested. And then they're tracing that. Fits with the testing program when we reopen we're talking about a phased reopening. That's what everyone basically is doing question is. Moderating. That phasing in doing it intelligently. But starting with construction manufacturing. Retail curbside pick up. Agriculture fought forestry and fishing and to phase two phase three carries for monitoring or low long. We start with the businesses. That are more essential and pose a lower risk right. Which is it will reopen is that what what what first. Real replaces me first if the me first. What businesses for. Those that are most essential. And those that pose a lower risk because you can socially distances that that's the matrix to make that decision. We'll also opened certain businesses statewide. Which are remote risk. Landscaping gardening. Low was paired. Recreational activities. Like paying this drive in movie theaters. We are going back to the future. Acted drive in movie theaters. From day one. This was up such a magnitude. That unless. People engaged. And understood. And bought into this government. Was impotent. Governments need government can't. Impose or enforce any of these things that we did. Stay in the house close every school clothes every business. Government you can force. People to understand the facts and people who engage. In governing themselves. In a way they hadn't been decades. People have to get engaged people had to be in full. And that's the one thing I get right. Now they got engaged because it mattered. This is not an abstract issue. You're talking about people's lives in people's health and the health of the children. So they were interested there were engaged. But Dave Ross one form and I worked very hard every day to make sure they knew the facts. Trust the people like it. An informed public will keep this country say fruit and that's exactly what happened here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.