Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024: Last-chance deals on tech, beauty, travel and more
Refresh your home, wardrobe, office and more with these amazing sale prices.
It is the final day to shop Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, and we sought out the last-minute deals you need to see.
Giving your house and wardrobe a spring clean? Check out the deals we found on everything from top-selling basic dresses to Tide Pods for a restock.
Maybe you're planning ahead for spring and summer travel -- we have you covered there, too, thanks to deals on everything from Samsonite luggage to TSA-approved bottles to help you breeze through airport security.
Health and beauty deals abound as well, with popular products like Crest 3D Whitestrips, Optimum Nutrition protein powder and Neutrogena sunscreen all discounted and ready to ship.
Keep scrolling to shop the sale before it ends!
Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Travel & luggage deals
For expert advice on choosing the best suitcase or carry-on for your needs, make sure you also read our expert guide to shopping for luggage.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 24-Inch, Arctic Silver
- $121.60
- $209.99
- Amazon
Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set, Rose Gold
- $100.99
- $140
- Amazon
18pack Travel Bottles for Toiletries, TSA-Approved Silicone Travel Containers jar for Toiletries
- $9.95
- $12.99
- Amazon
Tech deals
Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
- $199.99
- $249.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7. Top-selling 7-inch kids tablet on Amazon
- $69.99
- $109.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick, HD, sharp picture quality, fast streaming, free & live TV, Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls
- $24.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
5Pcs 8GB USB Flash Drive USB 2.0 Flash Memory Stick Thumb Stick Pen(Five Mixed Colors: Blue Purple Rose Green Gold)
- $9.59
- $16.99
- Amazon
Health & beauty deals
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
- $29.99
- $45.99
- Amazon
Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen SPF 70+, Oil-Free Facial Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Sun Protection, Sweat-Resistant & Water-Resistant, 2.5 fl. oz
- $8.06
- $14.66
- Amazon
Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Regenerist, Face Exfoliator with 2 Brush Heads
- $20.14
- $27.49
- Amazon
Pantene Conditioning Detangler Spray, Pro-V Repair & Protect, Nutrient Boost for Damaged Hair, Antioxidant Enriched, Leave-In Conditioner, Smooth &# Shine, Sulfate-Free, 8.5 Fl Oz, 3 Pack
- $14.39
- $17.99
- Amazon
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Double Rich Chocolate, 2 Pound
- $29.99
- $41.99
- Amazon
Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver | Combat Frizz and Add Massive Shine for Beachy Waves, (Purple)
- $22.09
- $32.99
- Amazon
Deals for the home
Wilton Perfect Results 3-Tier Cooling Rack, Non-Stick Cookie Cooling Rack, Steel, Black
- $7.49
- $19.99
- Amazon
Arm & Hammer Power Sheets Laundry Detergent, Fresh Linen 50ct, up to 100 Small Loads
- $9.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs, Powerful 3-in-1 Clean in One Step, He Compatible, Spring Meadow Scent, 76 Count
- $15.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra Thick Multi Purpose Cleaner, Magic Eraser Sponge Multi Surface Cleaner, 5ct
- $6.29
- $8.99
- Amazon
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, Mint
- $69.99
- $89.99
- Amazon
Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, Lavender & Sweet Vanilla Scent
- $11.98
- $15.99
- Amazon
Energizer AA Batteries, Alkaline Power Double A Battery Alkaline, 32 Count
- $16.13
- $18.98
- Amazon
Clothing deals for women & men
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, Black, Medium (Available in Plus Size)
- $14.40
- $27.50
- Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, Multipacks
- $13.90
- $19
- Amazon
SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear Seamless Sculpting Thong Body Shaper Tank Top
- $30.79
- $37.00
- Amazon
BLENCOT Womens 3/4 Bell Sleeve Fashion V Neck Lace Patchwork Blouse
- $22.39
- $27.99
- Amazon
CUPSHE Women's Floral Print Chiffon A-Line Mini Dress Long Peasant Sleeves
- $35.99
- $44.99
- Amazon
Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Casual Party Work Faux Black Wrap Dress
- $25.66
- $49.90
- Amazon