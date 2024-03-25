Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024: Last-chance deals on tech, beauty, travel and more

Refresh your home, wardrobe, office and more with these amazing sale prices.

It is the final day to shop Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, and we sought out the last-minute deals you need to see.

Giving your house and wardrobe a spring clean? Check out the deals we found on everything from top-selling basic dresses to Tide Pods for a restock.

Maybe you're planning ahead for spring and summer travel -- we have you covered there, too, thanks to deals on everything from Samsonite luggage to TSA-approved bottles to help you breeze through airport security.

Health and beauty deals abound as well, with popular products like Crest 3D Whitestrips, Optimum Nutrition protein powder and Neutrogena sunscreen all discounted and ready to ship.

Keep scrolling to shop the sale before it ends!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Travel & luggage deals

For expert advice on choosing the best suitcase or carry-on for your needs, make sure you also read our expert guide to shopping for luggage.

42% off Amazon Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 24-Inch, Arctic Silver $121.60

27% off Amazon Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set, Rose Gold $100.99

20% off Amazon Waterproof AirTag Keychain Holder (4 Pack) $19.99

50% off Amazon Travel Pillow Premium Memory Foam $9.99

15% off Amazon Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases $16.98

23% off Amazon 18pack Travel Bottles for Toiletries, TSA-Approved Silicone Travel Containers jar for Toiletries $9.95

Tech deals

20% off Amazon Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB $199.99

36% off Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7. Top-selling 7-inch kids tablet on Amazon $69.99

15% off Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) $159.99

25% off Amazon Brother P-Touch Label Maker $29.99

37% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick, HD, sharp picture quality, fast streaming, free & live TV, Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls $24.99

33% off Amazon Echo Glow - Multicolor smart lamp | Works with Alexa device $19.99

43% off Amazon 5Pcs 8GB USB Flash Drive USB 2.0 Flash Memory Stick Thumb Stick Pen(Five Mixed Colors: Blue Purple Rose Green Gold) $9.59

Health & beauty deals

34% off Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) $29.99

45% off Amazon Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen SPF 70+, Oil-Free Facial Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Sun Protection, Sweat-Resistant & Water-Resistant, 2.5 fl. oz $8.06

26% off Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Regenerist, Face Exfoliator with 2 Brush Heads $20.14

20% off Amazon Pantene Conditioning Detangler Spray, Pro-V Repair & Protect, Nutrient Boost for Damaged Hair, Antioxidant Enriched, Leave-In Conditioner, Smooth &# Shine, Sulfate-Free, 8.5 Fl Oz, 3 Pack $14.39

28% off Amazon Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Double Rich Chocolate, 2 Pound $29.99

33% off Amazon Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver | Combat Frizz and Add Massive Shine for Beachy Waves, (Purple) $22.09

Deals for the home

33% off Amazon DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack $7.98

62% off Amazon Wilton Perfect Results 3-Tier Cooling Rack, Non-Stick Cookie Cooling Rack, Steel, Black $7.49

33% off Amazon Arm & Hammer Power Sheets Laundry Detergent, Fresh Linen 50ct, up to 100 Small Loads $9.99

20% off Amazon Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs, Powerful 3-in-1 Clean in One Step, He Compatible, Spring Meadow Scent, 76 Count $15.99

30% off Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra Thick Multi Purpose Cleaner, Magic Eraser Sponge Multi Surface Cleaner, 5ct $6.29

20% off Amazon McCafe Premium Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods (32 Pods) $13.84

22% off Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, Mint $69.99

25% off Amazon Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, Lavender & Sweet Vanilla Scent $11.98

15% off Amazon Energizer AA Batteries, Alkaline Power Double A Battery Alkaline, 32 Count $16.13

Clothing deals for women & men

47% off Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, Black, Medium (Available in Plus Size) $14.40

26% off Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, Multipacks $13.90

50% off Amazon Under Armour Armour Fleece Big Logo $27.14

16% off Amazon SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear Seamless Sculpting Thong Body Shaper Tank Top $30.79

30% off Amazon Van Heusen Men's Dress Shirt Regular Fit Poplin Solid $21.99

26% off Amazon The Drop Women's Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal $35.92

20% off Amazon BLENCOT Womens 3/4 Bell Sleeve Fashion V Neck Lace Patchwork Blouse $22.39

20% off Amazon CUPSHE Women's Floral Print Chiffon A-Line Mini Dress Long Peasant Sleeves $35.99

48% off Amazon Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Casual Party Work Faux Black Wrap Dress $25.66

