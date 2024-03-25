Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024: Last-chance deals on tech, beauty, travel and more

Refresh your home, wardrobe, office and more with these amazing sale prices.

ByKelsey Chapman
March 25, 2024, 12:27 PM

It is the final day to shop Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale, and we sought out the last-minute deals you need to see.

Giving your house and wardrobe a spring clean? Check out the deals we found on everything from top-selling basic dresses to Tide Pods for a restock.

Maybe you're planning ahead for spring and summer travel -- we have you covered there, too, thanks to deals on everything from Samsonite luggage to TSA-approved bottles to help you breeze through airport security.

Health and beauty deals abound as well, with popular products like Crest 3D Whitestrips, Optimum Nutrition protein powder and Neutrogena sunscreen all discounted and ready to ship.

Keep scrolling to shop the sale before it ends!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Shop more from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Travel & luggage deals

For expert advice on choosing the best suitcase or carry-on for your needs, make sure you also read our expert guide to shopping for luggage.

42% off
Amazon

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 24-Inch, Arctic Silver

  • $121.60
  • $209.99
  • Amazon
27% off
Amazon

Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set, Rose Gold

  • $100.99
  • $140
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Waterproof AirTag Keychain Holder (4 Pack)

  • $19.99
  • $24.99
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Travel Pillow Premium Memory Foam

  • $9.99
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases

  • $16.98
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
23% off
Amazon

18pack Travel Bottles for Toiletries, TSA-Approved Silicone Travel Containers jar for Toiletries

  • $9.95
  • $12.99
  • Amazon

Tech deals

20% off
Amazon

Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB

  • $199.99
  • $249.99
  • Amazon
36% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7. Top-selling 7-inch kids tablet on Amazon

  • $69.99
  • $109.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)

  • $159.99
  • $189.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Brother P-Touch Label Maker

  • $29.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
37% off
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick, HD, sharp picture quality, fast streaming, free & live TV, Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls

  • $24.99
  • $39.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Echo Glow - Multicolor smart lamp | Works with Alexa device

  • $19.99
  • $29.99
  • Amazon
43% off
Amazon

5Pcs 8GB USB Flash Drive USB 2.0 Flash Memory Stick Thumb Stick Pen(Five Mixed Colors: Blue Purple Rose Green Gold)

  • $9.59
  • $16.99
  • Amazon

Health & beauty deals

34% off
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)

  • $29.99
  • $45.99
  • Amazon
45% off
Amazon

Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen SPF 70+, Oil-Free Facial Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Sun Protection, Sweat-Resistant & Water-Resistant, 2.5 fl. oz

  • $8.06
  • $14.66
  • Amazon
26% off
Amazon

Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Regenerist, Face Exfoliator with 2 Brush Heads

  • $20.14
  • $27.49
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Pantene Conditioning Detangler Spray, Pro-V Repair & Protect, Nutrient Boost for Damaged Hair, Antioxidant Enriched, Leave-In Conditioner, Smooth &# Shine, Sulfate-Free, 8.5 Fl Oz, 3 Pack

  • $14.39
  • $17.99
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Double Rich Chocolate, 2 Pound

  • $29.99
  • $41.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver | Combat Frizz and Add Massive Shine for Beachy Waves, (Purple)

  • $22.09
  • $32.99
  • Amazon

Deals for the home

33% off
Amazon

DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack

  • $7.98
  • $11.99
  • Amazon
62% off
Amazon

Wilton Perfect Results 3-Tier Cooling Rack, Non-Stick Cookie Cooling Rack, Steel, Black

  • $7.49
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
33% off
Amazon

Arm & Hammer Power Sheets Laundry Detergent, Fresh Linen 50ct, up to 100 Small Loads

  • $9.99
  • $14.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs, Powerful 3-in-1 Clean in One Step, He Compatible, Spring Meadow Scent, 76 Count

  • $15.99
  • $19.99
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra Thick Multi Purpose Cleaner, Magic Eraser Sponge Multi Surface Cleaner, 5ct

  • $6.29
  • $8.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

McCafe Premium Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods (32 Pods)

  • $13.84
  • $17.31
  • Amazon
22% off
Amazon

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, Mint

  • $69.99
  • $89.99
  • Amazon
25% off
Amazon

Hefty Ultra Strong Tall Kitchen Trash Bags, Lavender & Sweet Vanilla Scent

  • $11.98
  • $15.99
  • Amazon
15% off
Amazon

Energizer AA Batteries, Alkaline Power Double A Battery Alkaline, 32 Count

  • $16.13
  • $18.98
  • Amazon

Clothing deals for women & men

47% off
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, Black, Medium (Available in Plus Size)

  • $14.40
  • $27.50
  • Amazon
26% off
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, Multipacks

  • $13.90
  • $19
  • Amazon
50% off
Amazon

Under Armour Armour Fleece Big Logo

  • $27.14
  • $55
  • Amazon
16% off
Amazon

SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear Seamless Sculpting Thong Body Shaper Tank Top

  • $30.79
  • $37.00
  • Amazon
30% off
Amazon

Van Heusen Men's Dress Shirt Regular Fit Poplin Solid

  • $21.99
  • $31.43
  • Amazon
26% off
Amazon

The Drop Women's Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal

  • $35.92
  • $49
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

BLENCOT Womens 3/4 Bell Sleeve Fashion V Neck Lace Patchwork Blouse

  • $22.39
  • $27.99
  • Amazon
20% off
Amazon

CUPSHE Women's Floral Print Chiffon A-Line Mini Dress Long Peasant Sleeves

  • $35.99
  • $44.99
  • Amazon
48% off
Amazon

Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Casual Party Work Faux Black Wrap Dress

  • $25.66
  • $49.90
  • Amazon
28% off
Amazon

adidas Men's Daily 3.0 Sneaker

  • $46.79
  • $65
  • Amazon

