Achilles the cat becomes official soothsayer for Russian World Cup

A deaf white cat named Achilles has been designated the official results predictor for this year's soccer World Cup in Russia.
0:29 | 06/13/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Achilles the cat becomes official soothsayer for Russian World Cup
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

