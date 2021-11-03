Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Boy holds on after slipping from chairlift seat
He's been living on rooms them in. Your uncle I don't stop low. He bunker aren't. But there he almost got it. Almost everywhere OK. You're dead. Let. Our PureAV. Convoy. He's been Malloy blonde for almost two minutes. He felt. He slammed.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:54","description":"The 12-year-old, who slipped from the seat during a snowboarding trip in Canada, managed to hold on for about two minutes until he made it to the top of the mountain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Sports","id":"76388134","title":"Boy holds on after slipping from chairlift seat","url":"/Sports/video/boy-holds-slipping-chairlift-seat-76388134"}