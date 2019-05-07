Coco Gauff stages comeback win at Wimbledon

The 15-year-old phenom won her third round match, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, against Polona Hercog of Slovenia on Wimbledon's Centre Court.
1:40 | 07/05/19

