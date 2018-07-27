July 31, 1981: The second major league baseball strike comes to an end

More
After a 50-day strike, a settlement was reached between the players and team owners.
5:11 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for July 31, 1981: The second major league baseball strike comes to an end

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56871002,"title":"July 31, 1981: The second major league baseball strike comes to an end","duration":"5:11","description":"After a 50-day strike, a settlement was reached between the players and team owners.","url":"/Sports/video/july-31-1981-major-league-baseball-strike-end-56871002","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.