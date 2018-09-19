NFL legends threaten boycott over no health care

More
Eric Dickerson is one of a handful of Hall of Famers who said they won't be attending next year's Hall of Fame ceremony if they aren't given health insurance coverage.
0:27 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL legends threaten boycott over no health care

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57929162,"title":"NFL legends threaten boycott over no health care","duration":"0:27","description":"Eric Dickerson is one of a handful of Hall of Famers who said they won't be attending next year's Hall of Fame ceremony if they aren't given health insurance coverage.","url":"/Sports/video/nfl-legends-threaten-boycott-health-care-57929162","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.