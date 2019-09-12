Russia banned from Olympics again over doping cover-up

The World Anti-Doping Agency's committee voted unanimously to accept a recommendation to ban Russia from fielding athletes under its flag and team names at any major international competitions.
0:21 | 12/09/19

Following breaking news this morning the world anti doping agencies is imposing a four year ban on Russia from old global sporting events the ban extends to the next two Olympic Games in the 20/20 two World Cup. It is the most severe punishment connected to be years long doping scandal it also bans Russia from hosting international sporting events. Russia is expected to contest the ban.

