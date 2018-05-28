Softball crowd sings national anthem unaccompanied

More
When the crowd attending a high school softball game heard the national anthem wouldn't be played, they reported booed and stood up and sung the song anyway.
0:28 | 05/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Softball crowd sings national anthem unaccompanied
Fans at a high school softball game in California unite over a song that pleasant. Going to be played at the crowd was told that there would be no National Anthem and then this happened. Yeah. I just started seeing the end of the mother. Apparently when there are several games in a row they have in his only plate before the first game. Palestinians event coordinator now says the anthem will be played before every game hard great to see that on this Memorial Day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55484827,"title":"Softball crowd sings national anthem unaccompanied","duration":"0:28","description":"When the crowd attending a high school softball game heard the national anthem wouldn't be played, they reported booed and stood up and sung the song anyway.","url":"/Sports/video/softball-crowd-sings-national-anthem-unaccompanied-55484827","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.