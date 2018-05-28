Transcript for Softball crowd sings national anthem unaccompanied

Fans at a high school softball game in California unite over a song that pleasant. Going to be played at the crowd was told that there would be no National Anthem and then this happened. Yeah. I just started seeing the end of the mother. Apparently when there are several games in a row they have in his only plate before the first game. Palestinians event coordinator now says the anthem will be played before every game hard great to see that on this Memorial Day.

