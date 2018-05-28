-
Now Playing: RFK's son calls for new investigation into father's assassination
-
Now Playing: Softball crowd sings national anthem unaccompanied
-
Now Playing: Cop caught on video punching beachgoer in head
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accusers react to his arrest
-
Now Playing: Cavaliers beat Celtics to head to NBA Finals
-
Now Playing: Former president George H.W. Bush hospitalized
-
Now Playing: Best and worst times to travel on Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Torrential rains cause massive flash floods in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Boy, 11, saves 3-year-old girl from drowning
-
Now Playing: Subtropical storm Alberto expected to make landfall tomorrow
-
Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine
-
Now Playing: Man makes dangerous getaway in his car
-
Now Playing: Border Patrol changes story about agent who shot and killed immigrant
-
Now Playing: Lava from the Kilauea volcano can be seen from space
-
Now Playing: Flames shoot out from car on the highway
-
Now Playing: Policeman punches young woman in the head on the Jersey Shore
-
Now Playing: McCain has an important message for Americans
-
Now Playing: High school valedictorian addresses grads through bullhorn following speech ban
-
Now Playing: This Memorial Day weekend, honoring those who lost their lives in non-combat accidents
-
Now Playing: New details about North Korea meeting with South Korea