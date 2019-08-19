-
Now Playing: Rapinoe, Press speak out after pay mediation breaks down
-
Now Playing: US women's soccer walks out of salary mediation
-
Now Playing: Soccer star Megan Rapinoe writing a book
-
Now Playing: Former U.S. soccer midfielder talks equal pay debate
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood will host the 2019 CMA Awards!
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson marries over the weekend
-
Now Playing: AJR performs 'Dear Winter' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes on the set of 'Ghost Hunters'
-
Now Playing: Why does Hannah B show up in 'Paradise'?
-
Now Playing: The stars of 'Pose' show us how to 'sell the face'
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson opens up about working as a single mom
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: What is Hannah Brown doing in Paradise?
-
Now Playing: Kiefer Sutherland injured a rib, postpones tour
-
Now Playing: 1st girl to play in the Little League World Series in 5 years takes center stage
-
Now Playing: New York Latino Film Festival
-
Now Playing: Baby Archie may be a ginger!
-
Now Playing: Pint-sized superstars face off as the Little League World Series begins
-
Now Playing: Peter Fonda dead at 79
-
Now Playing: Is it sports or politics?
-
Now Playing: Kelvin Harrison Jr. discusses his role in the psychological thriller 'Luce'