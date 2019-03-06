Transcript for Warriors top Raptors in finals' second game

OK so I want to check in on the NBA finals the warriors were tying things up. Last night they did in a close game two winning 1092104. Golden State is now tied with the raptors heading into Wednesday's. Game three's I want to bring an ESPN's Brian when Horst with more. Brian just a start the game was exciting but we gotta talk about Obama. Coming into the game you weren't they are what was that like anything. Well he is extraordinarily popular amongst NBA players and NBA fans. And not tight series like this where there's a lot of tension. The only thing that everybody was cheering for was when he was introduced during the second quarter. Both teams benches gave him. Standing ovation he did a circuit around the locker room area after the game and it was almost like he was that a campaign rally that's how popular he is. Both in Toronto and with the NBA players. Deedrick. Heir to President Obama former president so much swagger. So what did you think of the warriors performance. Well the raptors and regret. This loss last night. He absolutely. For try to be at home to have a twelve point lead. Ford for Golden State's already be without one of their stars in Kevin Durant they lost another one they're stars. Klay Thompson to a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of one of their supporting players a backup center in the first half. The raptors missed a great opportunity to take a stranglehold. On the series now Toronto has lost home court advantage and it shifts to Oakland for game three that health. Of those cut those warriors players is in the air but the momentum is definitely in the hands of the warriors. So what can we expect during game three what do you think will happen. During the next match yet. Yes of the big thing is is is Kevin Durant going to be able to come back. After a month away from his calf injury he is still not been cleared to practice. Which is gone way beyond the time frame the team doctors had hoped. They're not gonna practice today they're gonna fly five and a half hours out to the Bay Area and in Klay Thompson as having an MRI here in Toronto this morning. The test to see how much damages in that hamstring. Then he's gonna have to go through treatment for 48 hours to see if he can play. In game three. So even though the warriors are going home their training staff is very busy and we'll probably not gonna have answers on the health those players so much closer to game time on Wednesday night. Pyrite and ran before we go are you have a good time re haven't uncovering this. You know that city is been absolutely a glow the last 56 days here. The raptors fans are so passionate so happy to be here. It's been such out breath of fresh air after four years the same match ups and we look Kimberly we looks like we're gonna have a competitive seriously we've got a real good chance. Of going six or seven which even if you don't have a rooting interest is what you want as a basketball fan. I write Brian when Morris in Toronto right there continue to enjoy it and we'll see you after game every thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.