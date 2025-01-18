Less than 24 hours before TikTok goes dark
Morgan Norwood delivers the latest updates on popular social media app TikTok as users search for alternative platforms.
January 18, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Supreme Court upholds TikTok banJan 18, 2025
Gaza ceasefire deal could go into effect as early as SundayJan 18, 2025
Inside preparations for Donald Trump's 2nd inaugurationJan 18, 2025
Worldwide protests ahead of Trump inauguration3 hours ago
SoCal strong donations updateJan 18, 2025
Death toll rises as firefighters make progress in deadly SoCal firesJan 18, 2025
Exclusive first look at the new attractions coming to Walt Disney World4 hours ago
FAA grounds SpaceX starship following post-launch explosionJan 18, 2025
Weight loss drugs in next round of Medicare price negotiationsJan 18, 2025
TikTok ban deadline looms as users with millions of followers say their goodbyesJan 18, 2025
How moving indoors could impact inauguration securityJan 17, 2025
Thousands displaced by California wildfires begin uncertain return homeJan 17, 2025
Trump moves inauguration indoors due to dangerously cold weatherJan 17, 2025
30 million Americas brace for weekend Arctic blastJan 17, 2025
SoCal Strong: Hope and generosity come for victims of California wildfiresJan 17, 2025
President-elect Trump to take oath of office indoorsJan 17, 2025
Rev. Franklin Graham set to give invocation on Monday for Trump inaugurationJan 17, 2025
Grandson of 84-year-old Israeli hostage reacts to ceasefire agreementJan 17, 2025
'Be prepared for the worst', in case of TikTok ban says online creator Giselle UgarteJan 17, 2025
Altadena mourns loss of school in California fireJan 17, 2025
LA mayor provides update on rebuilding effortsJan 17, 2025
Texas artists travels to LA to build memorial for victimsJan 17, 2025
Ceasefire 'headline of bipartisanship' between Trump and Biden: AnalystJan 17, 2025
Jon Husted to replace JD Vance in SenateJan 17, 2025
Thousands of residents return home after some Palisades Fire evacuation orders liftJan 17, 2025
California lawyer provides emergency housing to wildfire victimsJan 17, 2025
California Lt. Gov. talks Palisades and Eaton Canyon firesJan 17, 2025
Tips for protecting your heart after a wildfireJan 17, 2025
Family in Altadena lost 4 homesJan 17, 2025
Here’s what you need to know for the Real IDDec 05, 2022
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022