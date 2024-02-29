Using AI to help shooting survivors heal

Kai Koerber was a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman went on a deadly shooting rampage. Now, he's using artificial intelligence to help other mass shooting survivors heal.

February 29, 2024

