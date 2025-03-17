40 tornadoes confirmed in 11 states since Friday

Two EF-4 tornadoes were reported in Arkansas, with 170 and 190 mph wind speeds. Over 1,000 storm damage reports have come in from at least 24 states.

March 17, 2025

