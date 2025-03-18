SpaceX craft bringing delayed astronauts home undocks from ISS

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission successfully undocked from the International Space Station and is headed back to Earth, carrying a crew that includes two astronauts whose return to Earth was delayed.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live