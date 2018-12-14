Transcript for Amazon Alexa can now help protect your home

It today sect bites Alexa can protect your house Amazon's voice assistant has a new function saying elects are black that your security system. The system can now also turn on your lights and detected smoke or seal alarm. And Google is strengthening parental controls unquote books. The company has updated its family link features to help parents. Better control what their kids are doing on their computers the updates also allow parents impose time limits and that time restrictions. And Starbucks has something new on its menu of expanded delivery services. Coffee Janus hoping to reach more customers as their foot traffic in their shops is slowly. Starbucks is adding delivery service to about 2000 stores next year. This follows a test run in Miami if they think they're a lot of Alexis systems at home right now that are now completely armed. A Lex thou art disarm. Our tech bytes.

