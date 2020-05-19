Transcript for Amazon may buy JCPenny

In today's tech finds Amazon and JC Penney may be planning to join forces just days after the department store filed for bankruptcy. The two companies are reportedly in talks and sources say it may be an opportunity for Amazon to expand its apparel business. JC Penney plans to close about 240 stores. Accord and taxes is keeping the wheels of justice turning be is there. And what may be a first in this country jury selection in a case outside Dallas was helped by video conference. Arizona will also allow juries to be selective remotely as courts deal with a huge case back. You may soon be able to self test for Kobe at nineteen with your Smartphone. Are you tall researcher says he's working on a sense sir about the size of a quarter that you plug into your phone. You cough sneeze or even just talk toward the sensor to see if you test positive. Those are tech bytes have a great game.

