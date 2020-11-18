Transcript for Amazon launches online pharmacy

Since today's set bites Amazon has launched its own online pharmacy Amazon pharmacy is offering commonly prescribed medications including refrigerated drugs like insulin they can be delivered to customers within two days free for Amazon prime members. The news is rattling the competition CVS Walgreens and Friday saw their stocks tumble on Tuesday. Next Verizon is out with an updated version of its stream teeny box it has a new feature that helps users find lost remote controls. Two taps of the power button prompts beads from the remote. And apple founder Elon Musk has once again grabbed the title of third richest person in the world must vaulted past FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Just a day after tassel was accepted into the S&P 500 mosques net worth is about a 110. Billion dollars. Well friendly competition hazards at bikes and a great day.

