Transcript for Amazon makes music accessible to more customers

Today's pick by Amazon is making its music accessible to more customers a free ad supported here is now available on its music back harmed through IOS and other systems you'll be able to listen. To top playlist is stations without him at good advice or a prime subscription. An apple has announced a surprise event for nexus. No new products are expected to be unveiled the company's advice as the December 2 special event war honor Apple's favorite apps. In gains of 2019. Sam song has unveiled a new phone for the dark side. The galaxy note ten is Star Wars themed and found after the character. Hello ran it with red and black and for the phone looks like a red light sabre the limited edition goes on sale December 13. For thirteen hundred. Dollar and their ringtone with the star awards music Hassell in light that's those are tech bytes every day.

